PHOTOS: News legend Smith’s Bethesda house hits market for $3.3M

Howard K. Smith’s 7,500-foot Bethesda house is on the market for $3.3 million. (Courtesy Cesar A Olivares for Wydler Brothers)

Talk about making the news …

The Bethesda, Maryland, home of a veteran journalist who was one of CBS’ legendary “Murrow Boys” and had a career spanning 40 years in radio and television is on the market for $3.3 million.

Howard K. Smith’s 7,500-square-foot house — part of an 11-home community known as Brookes Ridge — boasts six bedrooms, five full baths and two half-baths.

The home was built around 1920 and sits on the bluffs overlooking the Potomac River.

Smith and his wife, Benedicte, bought the house at 613 Brookes Ridge Court in 1958 from widowed Bessie Arnold Stearnes Donnally, according to a deed supplied to WTOP by Wydler Brothers realtors. Smith died in 2002.

The land had originally been purchased by Stilson Hutchins — who founded The Washington Post — in 1896.

Hans Wydler is handling the listing.

Below is a map of the area of the house.

