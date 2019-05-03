202
Home » Real Estate News » PHOTOS: News legend Smith's…

PHOTOS: News legend Smith’s Bethesda house hits market for $3.3M

By William Vitka | @vitkaWTOP May 3, 2019 11:33 am 05/03/2019 11:33am
16 Shares

Talk about making the news …

The Bethesda, Maryland, home of a veteran journalist who was one of CBS’ legendary “Murrow Boys” and had a career spanning 40 years in radio and television is on the market for $3.3 million.

Howard K. Smith’s 7,500-square-foot house — part of an 11-home community known as Brookes Ridge — boasts six bedrooms, five full baths and two half-baths.

The home was built around 1920 and sits on the bluffs overlooking the Potomac River.

Smith and his wife, Benedicte, bought the house at 613 Brookes Ridge Court in 1958 from widowed Bessie Arnold Stearnes Donnally, according to a deed supplied to WTOP by Wydler Brothers realtors. Smith died in 2002.

The land had originally been purchased by Stilson Hutchins — who founded The Washington Post — in 1896.

Hans Wydler is handling the listing.

Get more information at the Wydler Brothers website.

Learn more about Smith’s career at C-SPAN.

Below is a map of the area of the house.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
bethesda brookes ridge Business & Finance howard k smith Local News Maryland News Montgomery County, MD News Photo Galleries Real Estate News wydler brothers
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600
Celebrity birthdays May 5-11
2019 local deaths of note
PHOTOS: NC lawyer named Miss USA
Today in History: May 5
Billboard Music Awards
May entertainment guide
Celebrity deaths
Britain's royal kids
21 most beautiful waterfalls around the world
50 awesome vacation ideas for every type of traveler
Queen Elizabeth II turns 93
Caps 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs
Highlights from New York bridal fashion week
Before and after the Notre Dame fire
Behind the scenes: A peek inside Air and Space Museum’s 7-year renovation
13 spring festivals, events in DC area
DC drops 11 spots in latest U.S. News ‘Best Places to Live’ ranking
‘You turn us on and we’re there’: Looking back at 50 years of news on WTOP
30 best zoos in the US
Cherry blossoms
Meet the 2019 Washington Nationals
The 30 most famous landmarks in the world
10 excellent educational vacations for families
‘Skinny’ on DC-area gym classes
Wolf Trap reveals summer lineup
WTOP gets top-notch new home
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600