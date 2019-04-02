PHOTOS: $3.6 million home hits Ocean City market

A multimillion dollar house designed with fishing in mind has hit the market in Ocean City, Maryland. See photos.

A multimillion dollar house designed with fishing in mind has hit the market in Ocean City, Maryland.

The house is listed by Coldwell Banker Residential at $3.59 million, and is located at 12933 Old Bridge Road in West Ocean City.

The house is 6050 square feet and is on the market for $3.59 million. (Courtesy Svetlana Leahy)

It provides distant views of the beach and the boardwalk.

With five bedrooms and 6050 square feet, this house is full amenities.

It has a fitness center, multiple decks, a saltwater pool, a putting green and more.

According to the Washington Business Journal, the house was originally two houses that were renovated and connected by sky bridge by the designer and owner, Roy Schwalbach.

The house cost $5.2 million to design, Shwalbach told the Journal.

WTOP’s Alejandro Alvarez contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.