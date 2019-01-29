202
Home » Real Estate News » Brickyard opens Prince William…

Brickyard opens Prince William Co.’s first co-working space

By Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh January 29, 2019 10:20 am 01/29/2019 10:20am
3 Shares

The shared-office company opened its first Northern Virginia co-working space in Ashburn in 2016. It will expand its original location and add new locations in Chantilly and Woodbridge.

WASHINGTON — Brickyard, which opened its first Northern Virginia co-working space in Ashburn in 2016, will expand its original location and add new shared-office locations in Chantilly and Woodbridge.

The Woodbridge location — in Neabsco Commons at 2700 Neabsco Common Place — is across from Freedom High School and adjacent to Northern Virginia Community College’s Woodbridge campus. It will open this summer.

It will be the first coworking space to open in Prince William County and is the result of a $400,000 public-private partnership grant that Brickyard received from the county in October for office equipment and tenant improvements.

The 7,100-square-foot Woodbridge location will have 24 desks and 20 private offices.

Brickyard will also open a location this summer in Chantilly, in the West Fairfax Commerce Center at the intersection of U.S. Route 50 and Virginia Route 28. The 5,000-square-foot Chantilly location will have 20 desks and 10 offices.

Brickyard will also expand its existing 7,000-square-foot University Commerce location in Ashburn with a second 1,500-square-foot space.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
brickyard Business & Finance jeff clabaugh Latest News Real Estate News
700

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

Recommended
Latest
600
See Super Bowl LIII commercials early
Every Super Bowl halftime show ranked
25-plus recipes for the Super Bowl
Puppy Bowl XV: See the starters
Today in History: Jan. 30
Celebrity birthdays Jan. 27-Feb. 2
2019 local deaths of note
Celebrity deaths
Lunar eclipse
Women's March
Indigenous Peoples March and the March for Life
Longest government shutdown in US history
30 slow cooker recipes to keep you warm (and full)
‘Miracle on the Hudson’: 10th anniversary of Flight 1549
First winter storm of 2019
PHOTOS: Cool gadgets and tech from CES 2019
Golden Globe winners
January entertainment guide
PHOTOS: World welcomes 2019
Best local photos of 2018
Top photos of 2018
Top 10 DC-area weather events in 2018
Tragedy and triumph: 2018’s most notable local news stories
An Olympics, an election and investigations: 2018’s biggest national stories
A journey through 2018’s top pop culture moments
Remembering Penny Marshall
Life of George HW Bush
Recipes for cold days: Winter comfort foods