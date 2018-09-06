202
Kalorama manse with a designer pedigree on the market for $5.3 million

By Jeff Clabaugh September 6, 2018
A 7,000-square-foot, completely renovated Georgian Revival in Kalorama is on the market for $5,295,000 and comes with high-profile neighbors and a well-known designer's touch.

The four-bedroom home, at 2310 Tracy Place, NW, was built in 1914 and includes five-and-a-half baths, a huge entry gallery, breakfast and sunroom, library and office, and four fireplaces.

It is listed by Long & Foster and Christie’s International.

The home was the former Portuguese consulate. The current owners purchased the property in 2014 and did the top-to-bottom renovation with famed Washington designer Lauren Liess, who feature some of the home’s rooms in her design book, “Field Guide to Decorating.”

The home is two blocks from the Kalorama residence being rented by Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, and three blocks from the current family home purchased by Barack Obama.

It is also just a few blocks away from the side-by-side mansions on S Street Northwest, purchased by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos for his D.C. pied-à-terre.

kalorama Real Estate News Washington, DC

