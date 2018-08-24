Open house features $4.3 million waterfront Chesapeake Bay estate

Ever wish that you had a home on private land overlooking the Chesapeake Bay with enough space for your personal chef and dinner guests? Well, your dream can now come true. See photos.

WASHINGTON — Ever wish that you had a home on private land overlooking the Chesapeake Bay with enough space for your personal chef and dinner guests?

Well, your dream can come true for the price of $4,285,000 in Stevensville, Maryland.

The Love Point estate at 1965 Love Point Road just hit the market and features four bedrooms, 5 full and 2 half bathrooms, 9,474 square feet of space, an elevator, a private theater room, hot tub, fitness center and wet bar.

Each room features elaborate detailing in gold and marble on the walls, molding and pillars.

Realtors Phil and Victoria Gerdes are hosting an open house from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, August 24 or you can browse through the photo gallery to plan out just how you’d decorate the place and make it your own.