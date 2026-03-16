Prince William Co. middle school basketball program has 100-game winning streak

Some athletic coaches believe a player or team learns more from a loss than a win — the coaches of the Potomac Shores Middle School boys' basketball team haven't needed to teach that lesson yet.

The boys basketball teams at Potomac Shores Middle School in Dumfries, Va, are 100-0 through 5 seasons. (Courtesy Mark Marshall) The boys basketball teams at Potomac Shores Middle School in Dumfries, Va, are 100-0 through 5 seasons. (Courtesy Mark Marshall) Some athletic coaches believe a player or team learns more from a loss than a win — the coaches of the Potomac Shores Middle School boys’ basketball teams haven’t needed to teach that lesson yet.

Varsity coach Marlon Marshall, and his brother, Mark, who coaches the JV team, have an undefeated 100-0 record.

“We opened up in 2021, and since then we’ve been undefeated,” Marlon said. “Together, we’re 100-0, combined.”

The teams at the Dumfries, Virginia, school will be honored Tuesday during the Prince William Board of County Supervisors meeting.

“A 100-game winning streak is more than a statistic, it is a legacy. This team has set a gold standard for excellence and has brought tremendous pride to the entire Potomac Shores and Prince William County Community,” according to a commendation that will be brought before the Board.

How do the coaches keep a team motivated for five years?

“Honestly, the kids are just hungry to win,” Marlon said. “They understand they set the tone for the games, and they just mentally get themselves prepared every time we have a game.”

Mark said several players have gone undefeated through their sixth, seventh and eighth grade years.

“We do have kids that started in the sixth grade and haven’t lost a game,” Mark said.

“They expect to have a great game every time they play, but unfortunately that doesn’t work that way,” Marlon said. “If they take an ‘L’, they’ll be a little down, but they’ll have to learn how to deal with that.”

Both coaches said they believe their players would demonstrate sportsmanship and grace, if they happened to lose a game.

“That goes without saying,” Marlon said. “We preach big on character and integrity, so when they have that, they definitely have the sportsmanship that they need to have.”

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