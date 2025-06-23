Judge rules Oak Valley-Digital Gateway will move forward, final day set for Monday

A trial in a lawsuit challenging the PW Digital Gateway data center project, originally set to end Friday, is now set to close Monday.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today.

A scheduled four-day trial in a lawsuit challenging the PW Digital Gateway data center project, originally set to end Friday, was extended to a fifth day and is now set to close Monday.

The lawsuit involves the Oak Valley Homeowners’ Association and 11 individual plaintiffs, all Gainesville-area residents.

Tension was palpable right from the outset Friday morning as Circuit Court Judge Kimberly A. Irving had the opportunity to dismiss the plaintiffs’ case entirely following a Thursday motion to strike on the part of the defense.

Defendants in the suit are the Prince William Board of County Supervisors and two developers involved with Digital Gateway, H & H Capital Acquisitions and GW Acquisition Co. At full build out, the Digital Gateway near Gainesville would be the largest data center corridor in the world, with over 22 million square feet of data centers spread out across over 2,100 acres in western Prince William.

Irving ultimately denied the motion to strike, ruling the plaintiffs do indeed have standing — signifying they each suffered a “particularized harm” and were in fact in “close proximity” to the rezoning at hand.

The plaintiffs are hoping to halt the Digital Gateway project and have the board’s decision be declared void due to an alleged violation of state law and county zoning ordinance.

On Friday, Christopher Wall, an attorney and plaintiff assisting the Oak Valley homeowners’ principal attorneys, Craig Blakeley and Kathleen McDermott, as a self-described “plaintiff liaison,” told InsideNoVa their objective is clear.

“Re-notice, re-hear, re-vote,” Wall said of the plaintiffs’ hopes for the Digital Gateway.

Mark Looney, an attorney representing H & H Capital Acquisitions, an affiliate of Compass Datacenters, declined to comment for this story.

In denying the motion to strike, Irving specifically cited the standard established in the 2023 Virginia Supreme Court case Morgan v. Board of Supervisors of Hanover County , whereby plaintiffs were found to have standing even prior to the harm occurring from the construction of a Wegmans warehouse facility — overturning a Circuit Court ruling that deemed the harm only speculative.

The Morgan case, Irving said, is comparable to the Oak Valley data center suit in that both involved a rezoning from agricultural land to industrial business purposes. She established a key differentiation between the Morgan precedent and the 2013 case Friends of the Rappahannock v. Caroline County Board of Supervisors, also from the Virginia Supreme Court.

Due to the scale and length of data center construction — estimated at 10 to 15 years, according to Blakeley — Irving ruled the plaintiffs possess enough “skin in the game” to merit standing and that speculative harm can apply in certain situations.

One footnote in that regard was that Roger Yackel and John Hermansen, two plaintiffs who were not available to testify this week, were dismissed due to an ensuing lack of standing.