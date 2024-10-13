Prince William Co. police investigate double homicide in Manassas house

Prince William County police are investigating what they said is a double homicide in Manassas, Virginia.

Officers responded to a house in the 8900 block of Hanson Grove Court on Sunday around 2:30 a.m. They were called in for a welfare check, according to a police department news release.

Once officers arrived, they found a man and a woman in the basement. Both had apparently been shot and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a person of interest, believed to be connected to the incident, has been detained in New Jersey.

All of the people involved knew each other and the incident was not random, police said.

No charges have been filed yet.

Detectives continue to investigate and are working to determine what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or submit a tip online at pwcva.gov/policetip.

A map of the area where the shooting happened is below.

