Prince William Co. high schoolers successfully lobby state to make Unified PE count toward graduation

Students at Colgan High School in Manassas, Virginia, particiapte in a Unified PE class. (WTOP/Scott Gelman) Students at Colgan High School in Manassas, Virginia, particiapte in a Unified PE class. (WTOP/Scott Gelman) Kristen Misencik’s third-period class at Colgan High School in Manassas, Virginia, usually opens with a greeting.

The 30 students are so excited to see each other that they exchange high fives, fist bumps and hugs. Then, she takes attendance.

That’s sometimes followed by a dance, and the students usually have a say in what songs are played.

For the remainder of the 90-minute class, students participate in games and reflection.

The class, called “Unified PE,” doesn’t have many of the same characteristics as a traditional physical education course. It pairs together students with disabilities and general education students, with the intention of fostering an inclusive environment.

It’s Misencik’s second year teaching the class at the Prince William County school, but last year, few students had a good understanding of what it was. This school year, it was so popular that there weren’t enough spots in class to meet the demand.

“It’s an enthusiastic group of students who show compassion and positivity and inclusivity on a daily basis,” Misencik said. “We really try to utilize that partner, or buddy-up, system where everyone comes together, and there’s a lot of modeling, mentoring, coaching and encouraging at all times.”

The class has a routine, but Misencik said the activities during each period are a bit different.

Currently, she’s teaching students how to prepare a lesson, teach a game and implement the rules. The class flow depends a lot on feedback, with students discussing how teamwork and communication may have worked. They’ll tweak their approach if necessary.

Around November, Misencik said she’s going to ask the students to begin crafting the games and lessons, offering them a lesson plan guide and other support for doing so.

After the class’ game concludes, they end with a reflection on what happened that day and steps for the next class meeting. A cheerful goodbye sends the students off.

“It’s very rewarding for me to see that the kids are learning these valuable skills,” Misencik said. “And these are skills that they can take outside of the school and incorporate into their daily lives in any type of atmosphere, whether it’s being involved in Special Olympics or a team sport, or just being involved in a club outside of school.”

Assistant Principal David Parrish described the class dynamic as magical.

“Every day is relentlessly positive, upbeat,” Parrish said. “If you’re feeling a little down, a friend’s going to help support you.”

‘Is the world ready for them?’

Before, Prince William County offered Unified PE as an elective course for juniors and seniors at almost every high school.

But now, after months of a student organization successfully advocating for the class to count toward graduation requirements, freshmen and sophomores will be able to take the class to help fulfill their graduation requirements.

Unified PE will now count toward graduation requirements for the PE portion of PE/health requirements, the district said. However, students will still have to meet requirements for the portion that involves health and driver education Standards of Learning.

Maternal and Child Health Upliftment and Progress, a student group led mostly by Colgan High students, spent months lobbying the Virginia Board of Education to make the change. The idea stemmed from some of the students’ experiences participating in Unified PE’s sports events.

The board approved it during a recent special meeting.

Senior Charlie Roderick said the benefits were notable, especially “how it really brought students together and made an environment that was very inclusive.”

The group advocated for it to count toward graduation requirements because “people with loaded schedules or those advanced classes don’t have the room in their schedule to take the elective of Unified PE,” said senior Rania Lateef.

Now, Lateef said, the class will be an option for freshmen and sophomores.

“I know many people might think that (students with disabilities) aren’t ready for the real world, but I think the question is: Is the world ready for them?” Lateef asked.

Creating the opportunity for more students to take the course is “very beneficial for our future because there’s not going to be a separation, it’s all going to be unified,” said Quinn Ray.

The change provides underclassmen the “opportunity, and with greater motivation, greater incentive,” senior Aerin Kim said.

