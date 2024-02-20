Study to improve pedestrian, bicyclist safety near interstates in Prince William Co.

For a commuter, interstates and pedestrians seem like a dangerous combination. Prince William County aims to make their coexistence safer moving forward.

For a commuter, interstates and pedestrians seem like a dangerous combination, and one Northern Virginia county is working to figure out how to enable them to coexist more safely.

Prince William County wants to make travel safer for pedestrians and bicyclists at all locations where Interstate 95 and Interstate 66 bisect the county. The county’s Department of Transportation is seeking $80,000 for a Pedestrian and Bicycle Connectivity at Interstates feasibility study.

According to a staff report, which is expected to be discussed Tuesday at the Board of County Supervisors meeting, “Interstates 95 and 66 bisect entirely the northern and eastern portions of the County, creating a significant hindrance to pedestrian and bicyclist crossings.”

The study would consider infrastructure improvements, including overpasses, signals and protected lanes.

“Creating safe connections across interstates has a unique set of considerations regarding limited access controls, pedestrian and bicyclist comfort levels, and interactions with roadway traffic,” according to the staff report.

Any alternatives would need to be consistent with Virginia Department of Transportation guidelines, since any project on interstate crossings would require state approval and ultimately be part of the state maintenance system.

The highway connectivity study is one of four studies and projects identified by the county’s transportation department as being eligible for funding under the Regional Roadway Safety Program, which is administered by the National Capital Region’s Transportation Planning Board.

The other studies would look at improving bicyclist and pedestrian safety along Hoadly Road, and consider a roundabout at Hedges Run Drive and Cotton Mill Drive. The final project would be to improve pedestrian safety as part of the Rixlew Lane Safe School Crossing project.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.