Police investigate double shooting in Dumfries home

Two people and a dog are dead after they were shot in a Dumfries, Virginia, townhouse on Wednesday night.

Prince William County police said an armed man forced his way into a home within the 17400 block of Isle Royale Terrace around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday. He then opened fire, striking 22-year-old Alyssa Trynese Gainey of Woodbridge and 24-year-old Javon Alberto Williams of Dumfries, as well as their dog.

Gainey died at the scene. Williams died of his injuries at a hospital later that morning. The dog, described as a male Pitbull mix, was euthanized due to the severity of his wounds.

According to a news release, investigators believe the suspect, a 24-year-old Woodbridge resident, had previously been in a relationship with Gainey.

The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle after the shooting. After the region’s law enforcement agencies were alerted, officers with the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police Department sighted the suspect’s vehicle around 2 a.m. in a short-term parking lot at Dulles International Airport.

The suspect, whose identity had not been made public as of Thursday afternoon, was taken into custody without incident. Police said charges are pending.