Former Northern Va. high school basketball player killed by train in North Carolina

A Northern Virginia high school graduate and standout basketball star has died — just as his college career was beginning.

Kyle Honore graduated from Potomac High School in Dumfries, Virginia, and was just starting his freshman year at Wingate University in North Carolina when he was struck by a train at a railroad crossing near the entrance to Wingate on Aug. 16.

He was taken to a hospital, but died on his way there.

Fans of Potomac High School basketball will know that Honore’s father had been the head basketball coach there for 17 years.

Keith Honore retired after last season so he could watch his son play in college.

“On behalf of the Potomac HS community, we share our heartfelt condolences” Potomac High School said in a tweet.