Prince William Co. fire and rescue chief to retire after 40 years of service

Alejandro Alvarez | aalvarez@wtop.com

July 20, 2022, 9:37 AM

Prince William County’s fire chief will retire this summer, capping off decades of service to residents.

Timothy L. Keen, chief of the Prince William County Fire and Rescue System, announced Tuesday he will leave his position effective Sept. 1. Keen has worked as the Northern Virginia county’s fire chief for three years, but his service for the county stretches back four decades.

“It has been an honor and privilege to serve the residents of Prince William County for 40 years and to lead the Fire and Rescue System over the past three years,” Keen said in a news release.

“I am grateful for the amazing performance of all the members in our system and proud of the work we have done to improve our services to the Prince William community.”

Keen started his career in Prince William County as a volunteer in 1982.

Board of Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler commended his career as one embodying a “passion for public service and commitment” for the community.

“We appreciate Chief Keen’s 40 years of service with the county,” Wheeler said. “He provided leadership to the second largest Fire and Rescue System in the commonwealth during some challenging and dynamic times, not the least of those being the COVID-19 pandemic.”

County leaders will soon discuss next steps for the agency’s leadership and the search for Keen’s successor.

Alejandro Alvarez

Alejandro Alvarez joined WTOP as a digital reporter and editor in June 2018. He is a writer and photojournalist focusing on politics, political activism and national affairs, with recent multimedia contributions to Reuters, MSNBC and PBS.

