Virginia man accused of sexually assaulting young students at Woodbridge school

A Burke, Virginia, man is accused of sexually assaulting young students at a Prince William County elementary school.

Earlier this month, Prince William County police started investigating the allegations at John Jenkins Elementary in Woodbridge. They found that between March and April, information specialist Jonathan George Skocik, 33, inappropriately touched four students in his office.

The students reported what happened to a teacher who told school officials, and Skocik was removed from the school. He is on administrative leave and will not be at the school pending outcome of the case.

On Friday, Skocik turned himself in and police arrested him on charges of aggravated sexual assault and indecent liberties by a custodian. He is being held without bond.

In a letter to the school community, Principal Xanthe McFadden said that the families of the students affected have been contacted.