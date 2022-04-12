Texas truck driver dead in Prince William Co. crash

A Texas man is dead after a Monday crash on Interstate 66 in Prince William County, Virginia State Police said.

Authorities said troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash around 8:50 a.m. on eastbound I-66 near Route 29.

According to police, a tractor-trailer was headed east when it ran off the right side of the road and struck the Jersey wall, which caused the truck to catch fire.

A 2021 Freightliner Cascadia tractor-trailer was traveling east when it ran off the right side of the road and struck the jersey wall. The crash caused the tractor-trailer to catch fire, according to authorities.

Police said the driver of the tractor-trailer, Christopher B. Byrd, 55, of Lancaster, Texas, died at the scene. He was wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation.

