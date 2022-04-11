RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | War shrinking Ukraine's economy | Russia boosts firepower | PHOTOS: Russia-Ukraine war, April 8-11
Temporary teacher accused of striking Va. student

Jack Pointer | jpointer@wtop.com

April 11, 2022, 10:44 PM

A temporary teacher at an elementary school in Prince William County, Virginia, faces assault and battery charges after an 8-year-old student was struck.

It happened Thursday at Fannie W Fitzgerald Elementary School in Woodbridge. According to Prince William County police, the boy was in a classroom with 44-year-old Eman Mohammed Alkindi and school staffers.

At one point, the 8-year-old spat at Alkindi, police said, and he responded by “smacking the victim in the face before exiting the classroom.”

The other staffers reported the incident to school administrators, and the Woodbridge man was charged the following day.

No court date has been set.

