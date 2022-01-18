Suspect sought in fatal Manassas shooting

A woman was killed after a shooting in Manassas, Virginia, and Prince William County police are looking for the suspect.

A woman was killed after a shooting in Manassas, Virginia, and Prince William County police are looking for the suspect.

It happened Monday just before 10:30 a.m. on the 8100 block of Cobden Court. The victim has been identified as Mary Anne Smoot, 37.

Police said that Smoot and a family member went to the location to meet Maquan Omari McCray, 18, of Bristow, who had a previous relationship with the family member.

McCray and Smoot got into a verbal fight that escalated when police said McCray shot Smoot several times before running away on foot.

Police performed CPR on Smoot at the scene when they found her, but she was pronounced dead by rescue personnel.

Police searched for McCray using police dogs and helicopter assistance from Fairfax County police, but he was not found.

McCray is described as 5 feet, 7 inches, 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

*WANTED: #PWCPD is seeking Maquan Omari MCCRAY, age 18, described as a black male, 5’7″, 160lbs with brown hair & brown eyes. MCCRAY is wanted for #murder in connection to the Jan.17 killing of a 37-year-old woman. Anyone with info on his whereabouts is asked to contact #police. https://t.co/WSZ12kxsJw pic.twitter.com/YaKSXzq3n2 — Prince William County Police Department (@PWCPolice) January 18, 2022

He is wanted for murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. Anyone with information on what happened or where McCray is should call Prince William County police at 703-792-6500.