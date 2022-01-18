CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. 1st lady has COVID-19 | APS gets OK for 'test-to-stay' | Course helping parents make vaccine decision | Loudoun County schools continues mask mandate | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Suspect sought in fatal Manassas shooting

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com
Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

January 18, 2022, 9:25 PM

A woman was killed after a shooting in Manassas, Virginia, and Prince William County police are looking for the suspect.

It happened Monday just before 10:30 a.m. on the 8100 block of Cobden Court. The victim has been identified as Mary Anne Smoot, 37.

Police said that Smoot and a family member went to the location to meet Maquan Omari McCray, 18, of Bristow, who had a previous relationship with the family member.

McCray and Smoot got into a verbal fight that escalated when police said McCray shot Smoot several times before running away on foot.

Police performed CPR on Smoot at the scene when they found her, but she was pronounced dead by rescue personnel.

Police searched for McCray using police dogs and helicopter assistance from Fairfax County police, but he was not found.

McCray is described as 5 feet, 7 inches, 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

He is wanted for murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.  Anyone with information on what happened or where McCray is should call Prince William County police at 703-792-6500.

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

