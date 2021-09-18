Coronavirus News: US panel rejects boosters for all | National Zoo lions, tigers treated for COVID | Fauci: 'Unlikely' to eradicate COVID-19 | Latest cases in DC region
Woodbridge HS football coach dies after collapsing during game

Jose Umana | jumana@wtop.com

September 18, 2021, 1:25 AM

A high school football coach has died after collapsing during a game in Prince William County, Virginia, Friday night.

Frederick Moore, a math teacher and defensive coordinator for Woodbridge High School, was on the sidelines during the Vikings’ home game against Massaponax of Spotsylvania County. According to the online gametraker, there was seven minutes remaining in the third quarter when the game was stopped just before 9 p.m. for a “medical issue.”

WTOP’s news partners at InsideNova.com reported that Moore was taken to nearby Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.

Woodbridge Principal Heather Abney confirmed Moore’s death in a tweet, saying the school’s community was “heartbroken and devastated.”

Moore began working in Woodbridge in 2020 after spending two years as a teacher in Marion, Arkansas, according to his LinkedIn page. He graduated from Troy University with a bachelor’s degree in mathematics in 2012.

The school district’s crisis team will be providing support for students and staff in the coming days, Abney said.

Jose Umana

José Umaña is a digital editor for WTOP. He’s been working as a journalist for almost a decade, covering local news, education and sports. His work has appeared in The Prince George’s Sentinel, The Montgomery Sentinel, Orlando Sentinel, PressBox and The Diamondback.

