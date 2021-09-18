Woodbridge HS football coach dies after collapsing during game

A high school football coach is dead after collapsing during a game in Prince William County, Virginia, Friday night.

Frederick Moore, a math teacher and defensive coordinator for Woodbridge High School, was on the sidelines during the Vikings’ home game against Massaponax of Spotsylvania County. According to the online gametraker, there was seven minutes remaining in the third quarter when the game was stopped just before 9 p.m. for a “medical issue.”

WTOP’s news partners at InsideNova.com reported that Moore was taken to nearby Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.

Woodbridge Principal Heather Abney confirmed Moore’s death in a tweet, saying the school’s community was “heartbroken and devastated.”

We are heartbroken and devastated. Please pray for Mr. Moore’s wife and the entire WSHS community. The PWCS Crisis Team will be providing support in the days to come. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/TpG2qyrq3v — Principal Abney (@PrincipalAbney) Sep. 18, 2021

Moore began working in Woodbridge in 2020 after spending two years as a teacher in Marion, Arkansas, according to his LinkedIn page. He graduated from Troy University with a bachelor’s degree in mathematics in 2012.

The Massaponax football family sends our deepest condolences to Woodbridge and Coach Moore’s family. Our thoughts are with you. Stay strong. https://t.co/kDFsYWjeYK — Panther Football (@BlackD_football) Sep. 18, 2021

The school district’s crisis team will be providing support for students and staff in the coming days, Abney said.