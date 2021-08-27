CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. teacher won't wear mask | Maryland board votes for school mask mandate | DC expands COVID home tests | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Prince William Co. chemical spill hospitalizes more than a dozen people

Luke Lukert | llukert@wtop.com

August 27, 2021, 10:47 AM

A chemical spill at a Northern Virginia recycling facility that has put more than a dozen people in the hospital Friday.

Prince William County Fire and Rescue said 15 employees of Republic Services Recycling reported difficulty breathing just before 6:30 a.m.

They were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Fire officials said the exact source of the spill is not known but that it is likely that it was household chemicals in recycling that was being sorted at the facility.

No surrounding areas were affected by the spill.

