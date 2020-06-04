Battlefield High School coach ‘no longer an employee’ after racist social media posts

An assistant baseball coach at a Prince William County high school is no longer an employee of the school after racist posts on social media.

An assistant baseball coach at Battlefield High School in Haymarket is no longer an employee of the Prince William County school system following racist posts on social media, principal Ryan Ferrera said Thursday.

The school system did not detail the posts in question, but screenshots sent to InsideNoVa.com showed remarks on the Bleacher Report’s Facebook page, in which the coach wrote, “I’d put a knee on his neck too.”

Ferrera called the posts highly degrading and offensive, and say they have no place at Battlefield High School.

“The assistant coaching job was this individual’s only role in our school, and I am writing to inform you that he is no longer an employee of Battlefield High School or PWCS,” Ferrara said in a statement. “This type of behavior is not tolerated for anyone working with our students, families, and staff.”

The case is the second this week involving a Prince William County Public Schools employee making racist remarks on Facebook.

Earlier this week, a teacher’s aide at Covington-Harper Elementary School was placed on administrative leave as school officials investigate a Facebook post in which she used the “N” word.

“I am sad, disappointed, and sorry that this happened. It is a great honor to be the principal of Battlefield High School, and I want to make sure that all of our students, families and staff feel the support and care that I have for them,” Ferrara said.