Potomac Mills mall peeping incident under investigation

Police in Prince William County, Virginia, are investigating a peeping incident that occurred at a shopping mall.

On Monday around 8:20 p.m., police responded to the H&M at Potomac Mills after a woman reported that when she was inside a fitting room, she saw the curtain move. When she looked down, there was a hand holding a phone with the camera lens facing upward.

The victim finished changing and saw an employee standing nearby.

She called police, who spoke with the employee, identified as Bonasorn Nakjai Powers, 22, of Woodbridge.

Police said Powers had a phone similar to the one the victim saw. They obtained warrant for Powers, who turned himself in later that night.

