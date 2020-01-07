Prince William County Superintendent Steve Walts needed a piano to announce that schools will be closed Wednesday due to the snow.

The words alone are music to the ears of students in Prince William County, Virginia: School is closed Wednesday due to the snowy weather.

District Superintendent Steve Walts improved on that melody when he made the announcement via Twitter Tuesday evening. In fact, he literally sang the announcement of the district “Code Red,” and accompanied himself on the piano.

It’s the latest instance of a social media phenomenon that really hit its stride last year.

Enjoy Walts’ song in the video below.

And keep up with the latest school closings on WTOP's Closings and Delays page.

