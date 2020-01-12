Man arrested on rape charges in Prince William Co.

A man was arrested Friday on rape, abduction and other charges, according to Prince William County police.

Rodney Mershion Livatt, 44, of no fixed address is being held without bond after a U.S. Marshal’s task force took him in.

Police said Livatt forced his victim, a 45-year-old woman and family member, into a vehicle and drove her to a wooded section of Locust Shade Park located at 4701 Locust Shade Drive in Triangle, Virginia, on Jan. 8 around 10 p.m.

She later told police he had forced her out of the vehicle, hit her and sexually assaulted her. She was eventually able to convince Livatt to drive her home.

The next day, Jan. 9, Livatt made threatening phone calls to her, according to police.

He was located by U.S. Marshals and arrested on Friday.

Livatt is charged with rape, abduction, domestic assault and battery and phone threats.

