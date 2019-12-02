Prince William County, Virginia, will not be a "Second Amendment sanctuary" jurisdiction, the next Board of Supervisors chair said Monday.

Ann Wheeler, a Democrat, promised the incoming Democratic-led board would reverse any action taken by the Republican-controlled board during lame duck sessions set for Tuesday and next Tuesday, Dec. 10.

“I want to be clear — any efforts by the outgoing board to hamper the enforcement of new gun safety legislation passed in Virginia will be immediately repealed when the new board takes office in January,” Wheeler said in a statement.

Last week, a number of people who support the designation asked the current board to introduce and approve a resolution with the “Second Amendment sanctuary” designation.

Outgoing Chairman Corey Stewart said last week such a resolution could be adopted by the current board at the final scheduled meeting on Dec. 10.

The county attorney is finalizing an analysis of the resolution drafted by gun rights groups, but the resolution would be introduced Tuesday night.

Since Democratic victories in last month’s Virginia General Assembly election, a number of local governments in other parts of Virginia have passed similar resolutions opposing new gun laws amid a significant push from gun ownership groups.

Those resolutions are not legally binding.

Several other jurisdictions are considering taking similar positions.

“These actions appear to be in protest of the 2019 election results that sent a new majority to

Richmond determined to address gun safety in the commonwealth,” Wheeler said.

Prince William County’s new supervisors take office Jan. 1.

The new Democratic majorities in the House of Delegates and state Senate take control in Richmond when the 2020 General Assembly session begins on Jan. 8.

