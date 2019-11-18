Man shot and killed at Woodbridge recording studio

Police in Prince William County Police say a man was shot and killed early Monday morning after an altercation at a recording studio in Woodbridge, Virginia.

Police in Prince William County, Virginia, say a D.C. man was shot and killed early Monday morning after an altercation at a recording studio in Woodbridge.

Police responded to DMV studios off Old Bridge Road just after 1 a.m. Monday. In the parking area, they found a man who had been shot and was unresponsive.

The man, who was later identified as 32-year-old Tristan Vernon Sellers, of D.C., was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they believe Sellers was shot after an altercation in the DMV Studio above the parking area.

No arrest has been made but Prince William County’s Homicide Unit continues to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information about this homicide are asked to contact police at 703-792-7000 or submit a tip to the Prince William County Police Department website.

Below is a map showing where the shooting took place:

