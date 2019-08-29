Man dead in Prince William Co. shooting

Prince William County police are investigating a shooting in Woodbridge that left a man dead early Thursday morning.

Police officers responding to reports of shots fired in the early hours of Thursday morning found a man dead from gunshot wounds in Woodbridge, Virginia.

Officers responded to the call around 1 a.m. in the area of Bel Air Road and Jeffries Road. When they arrived on scene, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Prince William County police.

Homicide detectives are investigating what led to the shooting, but have not yet identified a suspect.

Below is a map of the area where the incident occurred.

