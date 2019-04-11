202
Home » Prince William County, VA News » Va. may implement sign…

Va. may implement sign inspection rules after wind-whipped I-95 closure

By Max Smith | @amaxsmith April 11, 2019 10:25 am 04/11/2019 10:25am
Share
Powerful winds caused the sign for Potomac Mills to lean dangerously last year. (WTOP/John Domen)

Virginia is working on new sign inspection rules after problems with the Potomac Mills sign last year forced a dayslong closure of part of Interstate 95.

A bill this year would have set inspection requirements for signs that are tall enough to threaten highway safety and outlined who would pay for any emergency response if something happened; it passed the state Senate 29-11, but died in a House subcommittee.

Still, sign owners, VDOT and others plan to continue discussions over the next few months to reach an agreement, Virginia Department of Transportation Director of Governance and Legislative Affairs JoAnne Maxwell said Wednesday.

Related Stories

“We’ve all committed to looking at this issue and to seeing if we can’t come up with legislation that would basically be something that the sign owners could agree to, and that VDOT could agree to and potentially localities could agree to,” Maxwell told the Commonwealth Transportation Board.

The hope is to have an agreement by November so that a bill could be prefiled for the 2020 session that begins in January.

“The legislation was prompted by the Potomac Mills sign incident,” Maxwell said. “We determined that it might be necessary for owners of these signs to be taking a more careful look or keep better tabs on the state or condition of these signs.”

The Potomac Mills sign was damaged in a massive windstorm last year and teetered, bent for days until it could be ripped down.

A replacement with a different design has just been installed in the same location.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Topics:
JoAnne Maxwell Latest News Local News max smith potomac mills Potomac Mills sign Prince William County, VA News Transportation News vdot Virginia
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

15 ‘Game of Thrones’-inspired dishes to make for your watch party

The final season is coming. And if you’re entertaining for Sunday’s “Game of Thrones” season premiere, WTOP has you covered in the food department.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!