Prince William Co. teachers may get largest pay raise in a decade

WASHINGTON — Prince William County Public Schools Superintendent Steve Walts says one of his top initiatives for the next fiscal year is more benefits for teachers, which could include a significant pay raise.

Walts outlined his plan during last week’s school board meeting. The proposed $1.13 billion budget includes a cost-of-living increase and an increase on the salary pay scale for teachers.

Walts said teachers and support staff will receive, on average, an increase in pay of 4.8 percent, which would be the largest pay raise for teachers in a decade.

The budget will not include an increase in health care costs or a reduction in benefits, Walts said. His proposal would allocate funds for teachers to further their education.

“I am including in this budget an additional $100,000 in tuition reimbursement to support professional development of our staff. That fund runs dry every year,” he said.

Walts is also proposing bringing on an additional 46 counselors for elementary, middle and high school students.

The public will have a chance to weigh in during a school board meeting 7 p.m. Monday. If approved, the proposed budget would go into effect next fiscal year, which begins July 1.

