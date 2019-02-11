Police in Prince William County, Virginia, are seeking charges against a young student after threats targeting eight area schools were posted anonymously on Instagram.

WASHINGTON — Police in Prince William County, Virginia, are seeking charges against a young student in connection with a school threat investigation.

Eight schools in and around the county were targeted with threats of violence that were posted anonymously on Instagram late last week.

Two of the schools are in the city of Manassas and the others are in Prince William County.

“Through our police investigation, we were able to shut down that Instagram account and start our process of looking into it,” said Sgt. Jonathan Perok with the county’s Police Department. “We worked all weekend with the city of Manassas to look into identifying the poster.”

Ultimately, investigators determined that the person responsible was a student at Stonewall Middle School — a school in the Prince William County Public Schools system.

“We made contact with that student and determined that the threats were not credible,” Perok said.

But regardless of the credibility, Perok said, the student is not off the hook.

“We, as far as the Police Department, seek charges on all of these cases regarding threats made to schools,” said Perok. “We are continuing our investigation.”

Police did not immediately release the age or the name of the student.

