Paid summer jobs available for Prince George’s Co. young people

Prince George’s County is now accepting applications from youth ages 14–24 for 1,000+ paid summer job opportunities.

First jobs for many young people are often in fast food and other service industries. But the relaunch of the Summer Youth Enrichment Program will offer more than 1,000 Prince George’s County, Maryland, residents ages 14 to 24 an opportunity that could help set them on a career path.

The program offers a six-week structured, paid work experience designed to foster growth, responsibility and career exploration through placements across county agencies, community organizations and private-sector partners.

The deadline to apply is March 31, and more information is available at syep.mypgc.us.

“It is critical that we provide structured, enriching opportunities for our youth during the summer months,” Prince George’s County Executive Aisha Braveboy in a statement. “By connecting our young residents with local businesses, community organizations, and County Government, we are exposing them to diverse careers, equipping them with valuable skills, and creating a strong foundation for future workforce success.”

The county said the program runs from July 6 through Aug. 14.

Participants will be selected through a lottery system and will gain hands-on professional experience while getting paid. The program aligns with several of the Braveboy’s core priorities, including economic development, public engagement and education, according to the county.

While time is running out to apply, the county said in a statement, “families are encouraged to begin preparing early by assisting youth with resume development, establishing professional communication tools, and identifying career interests.”

The county has a dedicated email for questions: syep@co.pg.md.us.

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