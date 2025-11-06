Hundreds of furloughed feds and others looking for work swarm Prince George’s County job fair

The line to get in was 200 people deep before the doors opened Thursday at a job fair sponsored by Prince George’s County. In line, furloughed federal workers and others looking for jobs.

Egypt Mason is one the laid off feds looking for work.

“Thirty-seven days — a bit concerned. Hopefully things will change soon,” Mason said.

Mason has been to three job fairs recently and they’ve all had long lines, and money is getting tight. “We’re hanging in there, getting close. This month is getting tough,” she said.

Danisha Wilson has also been furloughed since Oct. 1.

“Stressful trying to figure out the money situation and how you gonna pay this and pay that,” Wilson said.

Her big decision is whether to go ahead and leave her federal job she’s held for 7 years, if she finds something at this fair.

Organizers of the job fair said 1,300 people registered. 54 employers with jobs were on hand, and there were a dozen agencies offering food and other assistance on site.

It’s all part of an initiative designed by Prince George’s County Executive Aisha Braveboy called We Elevate Our Own.

There was also the opportunity to pick up food in at a drive-up pantry on your way out of the parking lot.

Marquis Moore is not a furloughed federal worker, but showed up to the job fair. He knows he’s competing with federal workers for open jobs.

“It’s tough. I’ve been online, gone through a couple of interview processes but no luck,” Moore said.

Mason said the government shutdown needs to end.

“I hope they can communicate — the Democrats and the Republicans — so that we can get back to work,” Mason said.

