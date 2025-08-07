Prince George’s County police release video of shooting suspect who took off on bicycle

Prince George's County Police are asking for help in identifying a suspect who rode his bicycle to a murder scene where a 33-year-old man was shot and killed, before the suspect pedaled away.

Prince George’s County police are asking for help identifying a suspect who rode his bicycle to the scene of a fatal shooting where a 33-year-old man was shot and killed, before the suspect pedaled away.

The suspect is wanted in the killing of William Denard Askew, of Greenbelt, Maryland. On July 25, at about 10:20 p.m., police responded to a shooting on Laurel Bowie Road, in the unincorporated section of Laurel. They found Askew near the shooting scene, with gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

Police released surveillance video Thursday of the suspect pedaling a blue bicycle, counterclockwise, around a silver BMW at an unidentified gas station. A police source said the video was taken before the shooting occurred.

We are asking the community for help identifying the suspect in the video below who fled the murder scene on a bicycle. He is wanted for the fatal shooting of 33-year-old William Denard Askew of Greenbelt.https://t.co/J1sHg9ZJck pic.twitter.com/Umk4Muzt73 — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) August 7, 2025

The suspect used the bicycle for his getaway, according to police. Detectives are working to determine a motive for the killing.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the case. Anyone with information about the suspect or the bicycle who would like to speak to a homicide unit detective can call 301-516-2512.

Information can be relayed to Crime Solvers online, via the P3 Tips mobile app, or by calling 866-411-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous, in referring to case number 25-0040942.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.