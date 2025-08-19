DC woman dies after truck tire hits her vehicle in Prince George’s County

A woman whose car was struck by a detached tire on the Beltway in Prince George's County, Maryland, has died.

A woman whose SUV was struck by a detached tire on Interstate 495 in Prince George’s County, Maryland, has died.

Maryland State Police said that just before 2 p.m. Monday, the rear driver side tire came loose from a Dodge Ram 1500 truck that was traveling north on the Outer Loop of the Beltway near Medical Center Drive.

That tire crossed the median and struck a Lexus SUV traveling on the Inner Loop of the Beltway, with 59-year-old Tammy Lynn Edwards behind the wheel.

Her vehicle then ran into a concrete barrier and guardrail. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one inside the truck was hurt.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

