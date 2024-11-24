Live Radio
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Man dead following house…

Man dead following house fire in Prince George’s Co.

Matt Small | msmall@wtop.com

November 24, 2024, 10:47 AM

A man is dead following a fire at a Brentwood, Maryland, home early on Sunday morning, the Prince George’s County Fire and EMS Department said.

Firefighters responded to flames on the first floor of a two-story duplex in the 3400 block of Webster Street, near the Mount Rainier Nature Center, at 12:39 a.m.

The fire department said the man who died was a resident and cited “excessive storage conditions” at the building.

Shortly before 5 a.m., it reported the fire was “out” and fire investigators were on the scene. The cause of the fire remains has not yet been determined.

The Prince George’s County Fire and EMS Department said firefighters will be in the area where the fire happened to “talk to residents and install free smoke alarms” around 11 a.m. on Sunday.

See a map of the location of the fire below.

(Courtesy Google Maps)

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Matt Small

Matt joined WTOP News at the start of 2020, after contributing to Washington’s top news outlet as an Associated Press journalist for nearly 18 years.

msmall@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up