Man dead following house fire in Prince George’s Co.

A man is dead following a fire at a Brentwood, Maryland, home early on Sunday morning, the Prince George’s County Fire and EMS Department said.

Firefighters responded to flames on the first floor of a two-story duplex in the 3400 block of Webster Street, near the Mount Rainier Nature Center, at 12:39 a.m.

The fire department said the man who died was a resident and cited “excessive storage conditions” at the building.

Shortly before 5 a.m., it reported the fire was “out” and fire investigators were on the scene. The cause of the fire remains has not yet been determined.

The Prince George’s County Fire and EMS Department said firefighters will be in the area where the fire happened to “talk to residents and install free smoke alarms” around 11 a.m. on Sunday.

