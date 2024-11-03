Child in serious condition after Prince George’s Co. shooting

A toddler is in serious condition after being shot Sunday afternoon in Bowie, Maryland.

A child is in serious condition after being shot Sunday afternoon in Bowie, Maryland, police said.

Prince George’s County police said it happened around 4 p.m. on Brookedge Court near Central Avenue.

According to authorities, detectives determined the child shot herself with an unsecured handgun.

WTOP has reached out to officials for more information.

Below is a map of the area where it happened.

This is a developing story. Stick with WTOP for the latest.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.