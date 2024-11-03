Live Radio
Child in serious condition after Prince George’s Co. shooting

Will Vitka | will.vitka@wtop.com

November 3, 2024, 6:36 PM

A child is in serious condition after being shot Sunday afternoon in Bowie, Maryland, police said.

Prince George’s County police said it happened around 4 p.m. on Brookedge Court near Central Avenue.

According to authorities, detectives determined the child shot herself with an unsecured handgun.

WTOP has reached out to officials for more information.

Below is a map of the area where it happened.

(Courtesy Google Maps)

This is a developing story. Stick with WTOP for the latest.

