Crash, chopper rescue shut down part of Capital Beltway Inner Loop near Lanham

A major crash shut down a stretch of the Capital Beltway's Inner Loop on Monday afternoon in Prince George's County.

WTOP Traffic Reporter Dave Dildine said it happened around 2:30 p.m. near Lanham, Maryland.

Alarmed callers reported a truck wedged underneath the bus.

A Maryland State Police medevac helicopter was called to the scene and landed on the Inner Loop around 3 p.m.

“It’s not every day or every month that a helicopter is called to the Beltway,” Dildine said.

Lanes reopened around 7 p.m. Delays remain.

Here is the area where it happened.

WTOP’s Dave Dildine contributed to this report.

