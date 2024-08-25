Live Radio
Temple Hills man dies after single-vehicle crash in Prince George’s County

Joshua Barlow | jbarlow@wtop.com

August 25, 2024, 11:50 PM

A man from Temple Hills, Maryland, has died following a car crash in Lanham early Sunday morning.

In a news release, Maryland State Police said officers responded to the area of westbound U.S. Route 50 near the Capital Beltway in Lanham around 2 a.m. for reports of a single car crash.

At the scene, officers found a silver Nissan Altima that had been involved with the crash.

The vehicle’s only occupant, 38-year-old Jason Jamal Harris of Temple Hills, died at the scene.

After preliminary investigation, police say the Nissan had been traveling westbound, lost control and struck a concrete traffic barrier on the left shoulder.

It is not known how Harris lost control of the vehicle.

The left lane of westbound Route 50 was closed for over an hour on Sunday morning as officers investigated the crash area. Police say they are still investigating the accident.

Joshua Barlow

Joshua Barlow is a writer, composer, and producer who has worked for CGTN, Atlantic Public Media, and National Public Radio. He lives in Northeast Washington, D.C., where he pays attention to developments in his neighborhood, economic issues, and social justice.

jbarlow@wtop.com

