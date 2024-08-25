Temple Hills man dies after single-vehicle crash in Prince George’s County

Police say the Nissan had been traveling westbound, lost control and struck a concrete traffic barrier on the left shoulder of U.S. 50.

A man from Temple Hills, Maryland, has died following a car crash in Lanham early Sunday morning.

In a news release, Maryland State Police said officers responded to the area of westbound U.S. Route 50 near the Capital Beltway in Lanham around 2 a.m. for reports of a single car crash.

At the scene, officers found a silver Nissan Altima that had been involved with the crash.

The vehicle’s only occupant, 38-year-old Jason Jamal Harris of Temple Hills, died at the scene.

After preliminary investigation, police say the Nissan had been traveling westbound, lost control and struck a concrete traffic barrier on the left shoulder.

It is not known how Harris lost control of the vehicle.

The left lane of westbound Route 50 was closed for over an hour on Sunday morning as officers investigated the crash area. Police say they are still investigating the accident.

