Police: 1 dead after Prince George’s Co. crash

A man is dead after a two-vehicle crash that happened Thursday afternoon in Seat Pleasant, Maryland, according to Prince George’s County police.

Officers responded to the area of Central Avenue near Brightseat Road around 1:30 p.m., according to a news release from police. At the scene, they found one driver, identified as 69-year-old Zachery Cummings of Bowie, suffering from trauma in his vehicle.

Cummings was taken to the hospital, where he later was pronounced dead, according to the release. The second driver was not injured.

A preliminary investigation found that the two involved vehicles crashed in the westbound lane of Central Avenue, but the cause of the collision is still under investigation, police said.

A map showing the area where the crash took place is below.

