Md. man indicted for stealing AC units from a church, apartments

A District Heights, Maryland, man has been indicted on 17 counts of theft for stealing air conditioning units from the First Baptist Church and nearby apartments.

Joshua Thomas, 31, allegedly stole the ACs in order to steal the units’ copper piping and sell it for cash.

“Committing these crimes this time of year is particularly problematic, because we’ve been experiencing an unsafe, unusually hot summer,” said Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy.

Investigators say the thefts happened between April and June, and were estimated to be cost over $70,000 in damages.

Neal Nappi, a representative from Niven Property Management Company, which owns one of the apartment buildings targeted, said this caused residents a lot of stress.

“The actions taken by your office and the District Heights police officers were fantastic,” said Nappi, speaking during a virtual press conference. “We haven’t had any damages since Mr. Thomas has been in jail. And we thank you tremendously for all the help you guys have given us. It’s been fantastic.”

District Heights Police Chief Ronald Tarpley said multiple air conditioners at several properties were being vandalized every night. To track the suspect down, detectives were able to use surveillance video from apartment complexes.

“This individual really took a very huge toll on the destruction and chaos it brought to our city and our residents,” said Tarpley. “In a very short period of time, he was able to create a lot of damage and cause a lot of unnecessary hardship and financial costs.”

Thomas will be back in court for a bond hearing.

