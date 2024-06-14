Live Radio
14-year-old girl dies after…

14-year-old girl dies after shooting sends bullets into Prince George’s Co. home

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

June 10, 2024, 8:54 PM

A teenager has died several days after she was wounded along with two others in a shooting that sent a barrage of bullets into an apartment building in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

Khamya Ferrell, 14, of Suitland, was pronounced “clinically deceased” last Wednesday, according to a Prince George’s County police news release.

She was shot last month while inside an apartment in the 6600 block of Atwood Street in District Heights. Police said they do not believe Ferrell was the intended target.

Another woman inside the apartment was also shot. While outside, police found a man who had been injured in the shooting. Ferrell and the two other victims, who police said have injuries that are not considered life-threatening, were taken to the hospital.

District Heights police believe the bullets went through a window.

The city’s mayor, Cynthia Miller, said what happened was a “truly senseless act and a cowardly act” during a news conference following the shooting on May 31.

Prince George’s County police are leading the investigation and offering a cash reward in the case. Police asked anyone with information to call 301-516-2512.

Below is a map of the area where the shooting occurred:

