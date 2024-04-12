They shot a trash collector and left him for dead in the street. Police in Prince George’s Co. want your help finding them

Prince George's County police released photos and video Friday of the shooters who killed a trash removal company employee last week.

Two hooded and masked suspects can be seen pointing guns toward a trash truck then running away, in photos released by Prince George's County police in the investigation into the shooting death of 30-year-old Idongesit Udosen. (Courtesy Prince George's County Police Department)

The shooting happened around 3:40 p.m. on April 4 in the 6800 block of Greenvale Parkway in the unincorporated section of Hyattsville, Maryland.

When officers got to the scene, they found 30-year-old Idongesit Udosen, of Lanham, shot multiple times and lying in the street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

In photos released Friday, two hooded and masked suspects can be seen pointing guns toward a trash truck, then running away from the truck. Police said they exited a gray Kia sedan before they got out and shot Udosen. Video of that vehicle is available on PGPD’s website.

Investigators are still looking into who the shooters are and why they targeted Udosen, though they said they don’t think the shooting was random.

Police are offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the case.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to call 301-516-2512 or contact Crime Solvers online.

