Maryland gym shooting: Man in critical condition after shots fired at LA Fitness

A man has critical injuries after a fight led to a shooting inside a Glenarden, Maryland, gym on Thursday.

Glenarden Police Chief Regis Bryant said officers got a call around 8:30 p.m. about a shooting inside the LA Fitness at 9450 Ruby Lockhart Blvd. When police got there, they found a man who’d been shot several times.

He was taken to the hospital where police said he was in “critical condition.”

Bryant said the man was shot on the basketball court after an argument with another man, who fled the scene in an unidentified white vehicle. Several people saw the shooting unfold, according to Bryant.

The Prince George’s County Police Department will lead the investigation. The LA Fitness is closed until 8 a.m. Saturday, according to its website.

