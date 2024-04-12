Live Radio
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Maryland gym shooting: Man…

Maryland gym shooting: Man in critical condition after shots fired at LA Fitness

Thomas Robertson | trobertson@wtop.com

April 12, 2024, 2:23 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A man has critical injuries after a fight led to a shooting inside a Glenarden, Maryland, gym on Thursday.

Glenarden Police Chief Regis Bryant said officers got a call around 8:30 p.m. about a shooting inside the LA Fitness at 9450 Ruby Lockhart Blvd. When police got there, they found a man who’d been shot several times.

He was taken to the hospital where police said he was in “critical condition.”

Bryant said the man was shot on the basketball court after an argument with another man, who fled the scene in an unidentified white vehicle. Several people saw the shooting unfold, according to Bryant.

The Prince George’s County Police Department will lead the investigation. The LA Fitness is closed until 8 a.m. Saturday, according to its website.

Below is a map of where the shooting happened:

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Thomas Robertson

Thomas Robertson is an Associate Producer and Web Writer/Editor at WTOP. After graduating in 2019 from James Madison University, Thomas moved away from Virginia for the first time in his life to cover the local government beat for a small daily newspaper in Zanesville, Ohio.

trobertson@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up