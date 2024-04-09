Man dead after being struck in Prince George’s Co.

A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in the Accokeek area of Prince George's County, Maryland.

Police say it happened around 9 p.m. on southbound Indian Head Highway at Manning Road East.

There, they found a man in the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and is cooperating.

Police are still investigating what led up to the crash.

Below is a map of the area where it happened.

