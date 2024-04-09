Live Radio
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Man dead after being…

Man dead after being struck in Prince George’s Co.

Will Vitka | will.vitka@wtop.com

April 9, 2024, 6:54 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in the Accokeek area of Prince George’s County, Maryland.

Police say it happened around 9 p.m. on southbound Indian Head Highway at Manning Road East.

There, they found a man in the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and is cooperating.

Police are still investigating what led up to the crash.

Below is a map of the area where it happened.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Writer/Editor for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

will.vitka@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up