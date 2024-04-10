Child in critical condition, 2 others injured in crash on I-95 in Prince George’s Co.

A child is in critical condition and two adults are injured after a multivehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Prince George's County, Maryland on Wednesday afternoon, officials say.

A multivehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Prince George's County, Maryland, on April 10, 2024. (Courtesy 7 News/CHOPPER) A multivehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Prince George's County, Maryland, on April 10, 2024. (Courtesy 7 News/CHOPPER) Listen to WTOP online and on the radio at 103.5 FM or 107.7 FM for traffic and weather news on the 8s.

A child is in critical condition and two adults are injured after a multivehicle crash on Interstate 95 near Beltsville in Prince George’s County, Maryland, Wednesday afternoon, officials say.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-95 near Powder Mill Road around 1 p.m., according to Maryland State Police.

The critically injured child was flown by medevac to a shock trauma center in Baltimore for treatment, according to police and Prince George’s County Fire and EMS.

Two adults who were seriously injured were taken to the hospital by ambulance, the fire department said. Both are expected to be OK.

Police have not shared any other details about the crash or the people who were injured.

The northbound lanes were closed for around two hours before Exit 29 for Maryland Route 212. While the roadway is not longer blocked, WTOP Traffic reporter Dave Dildine said it’s “badly bottlenecked,” amid the afternoon rush.

WTOP Traffic recommended drivers plan for delays northbound from College Park and Silver Spring to Laurel.

Here’s the area where police said the crash happened.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.