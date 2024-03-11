Man stabbed to death inside Beltsville home, police say

A man was fatally stabbed inside a home in Beltsville, Maryland, on Sunday night, according to Prince George's County police.

Officers were called at around 9 p.m. to a house on Queen Anne Avenue near Baltimore Avenue for a reported cutting, according to Prince George’s County police. When police arrived, they found an unidentified man with multiple stab wounds.

The man died at the scene, police said.

Police said the incident doesn’t appear to be random, but a suspect hasn’t been publicly identified.

Detectives have asked anyone with information about this incident to contact the Prince George’s County Crime Solvers.

An approximate location is included in the map below.

