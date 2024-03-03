Live Radio
3 rescued from balconies, more than a dozen families displaced after fire tears through Prince George’s Co. condo building

Ana Golden | ana.golden@wtop.com

March 25, 2024, 6:50 PM

More than a dozen families were displaced Monday after firefighters in Bowie, Maryland, battled a large blaze at a condominium building.

At least three people had to be rescued from balconies, including one woman who was taken to the hospital for evaluation, Prince George’s County Fire/EMS said.

The fire burned through at least two floors and through the roof of the four-story condo building on Everglade Lane.

About 14 families, who were displaced by the fire, sought assistance from the Red Cross, the organization said in a statement.

By 3:30 p.m., Prince George’s County Fire/EMS said in an update that the fire was out but crews were still tackling some hot spots.

WTOP’s Jack Moore contributed to this report. 

Ana Golden

Ana Golden is an Associate Producer for WTOP. Ana attended Emerson College and studied Journalism and Political Communication. While at Emerson, she worked as an associate producer for her school’s TV station, interned on senate and gubernatorial campaigns, and worked as a news anchor on 88.9 WER.

ana.golden@wtop.com

