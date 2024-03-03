3 rescued from balconies, more than a dozen families displaced after fire tears through Prince George’s Co. condo building

More than a dozen families were displaced after firefighters in Prince George's County, Maryland, battled a large blaze at a condominium building in Bowie.

At least three people had to be rescued from balconies, including one woman who was taken to the hospital for evaluation, Prince George’s County Fire/EMS said.

The fire burned through at least two floors and through the roof of the four-story condo building on Everglade Lane.

About 14 families, who were displaced by the fire, sought assistance from the Red Cross, the organization said in a statement.

By 3:30 p.m., Prince George’s County Fire/EMS said in an update that the fire was out but crews were still tackling some hot spots.

