3 hospitalized after Prince George’s Co. shooting

Will Vitka | will.vitka@wtop.com

March 21, 2024, 10:43 PM

Three people are in the hospital Thursday night after a shooting in Prince George’s County, Maryland, according to authorities.

It started around 6:20 p.m. when officers found the first victim in the 5300 block of Sheriff Road in the Capitol Heights area near the D.C. border. Police say he’s in the hospital and is expected to survive.

A second man was found shot less than a half-mile away in the 1200 block of Farmingdale Avenue.

A third victim was found injured in D.C.

Police say they believe all three victims were wounded in the same shooting, but they are in stable condition.

No information about the suspect(s) was immediately available.

This story is developing. Stay with WTOP for the latest.

WTOP’s Juan Herrera contributed to this report.

