1 man dead after shooting near Suitland Metro station, police say

A man died after being shot on Thursday night near the Suitland Metro station in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

Officers responded to the area of Randall Road and Silver Hill Road in the Suitland-Silver Hill area at approximately 7:25 p.m. for reports of a shooting, Prince George’s County police said in a post on X.

Police found a man outside with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are still working to establish a suspect and motive for the shooting.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 866-411-TIPS or on their website.

The approximate location of the shooting is below.

