Man suspected of breaking into apartment fatally shot by Prince George’s Co. officer, police chief says

A man accused of breaking and entering into a Maryland apartment was fatally shot when confronted by a Prince George’s County police officer on Thursday evening, according to police.

The shooting happened when police were responding to a 911 call about a reported break in just before 5:30 p.m. in the 5100 block of Suitland Road, Police Chief Malik Aziz said at a news conference Thursday night.

When an officer entered the apartment, police said he encountered the suspect and there was a “verbal exchange.”

“The officer discharged his weapon, striking the adult male one time,” Aziz said.

The officer rendered aid to the suspect, Aziz said, but the man died at the scene. Aziz said the officer wasn’t hurt.

A gun was recovered from the scene, police said.

When asked if the suspect fired at the officer, the police chief said there was no additional information that could be shared at this time.

As with all shootings involving an officer, the Maryland Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division is on the scene and is investigating the shooting.

Here’s a map of where police said the shooting happened:

