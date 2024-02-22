Southbound lanes of BW Parkway in Prince George’s Co. reopen after crash investigation

A two-car crash closed the southbound lanes of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Laurel, Maryland, for nearly five hours Thursday morning, causing major traffic delays.
Park Police told WTOP they responded to the crash around 4:15 a.m. near Powder Mill Road.
One person was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. Another was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No other information about their condition was immediately available.
Southbound lanes reopened around 9 a.m.
Authorities had been diverting traffic onto Route 197.
Below is a map of the area where it happened.
