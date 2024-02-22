Live Radio
Southbound lanes of BW Parkway in Prince George’s Co. reopen after crash investigation

Will Vitka | will.vitka@wtop.com

February 22, 2024, 9:25 AM

Police investigate an early morning crash on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.(Courtesy MDOT)

A two-car crash closed the southbound lanes of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Laurel, Maryland, for nearly five hours Thursday morning, causing major traffic delays.

Park Police told WTOP they responded to the crash around 4:15 a.m. near Powder Mill Road.

One person was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. Another was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No other information about their condition was immediately available.

Southbound lanes reopened around 9 a.m.

Authorities had been diverting traffic onto Route 197.

Below is a map of the area where it happened.

